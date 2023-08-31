'He Is A Class Player': Jos Buttler's Excellent Words Of Praise For Ex- T20I No. 1 Batter

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, the reigning champions English cricket team is taking on New Zealand in a four-match T20I and four-match ODI series. The series can be seen as practice ahead of the most awaited major ICC fifty-over tournament. Both teams are also scheduled to face each other in the opening match of the 2023 ODI World Cup on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

3 things you need to know

England defeated New Zealand in the finals of the ODI World Cup 2019 to lift their maiden title

Jos Buttler will lead England in the 2023 ODI World Cup

New Zealand is expected to miss the services of batsman Kane Williamson due to injury

ALSO READ | IND vs PAK: Who are highest run-scorers & wicket-takers for India and Pakistan in Asia Cup

Jos Buttler considers Dawid Malan as an excellent player

English batter Dawid Malan's 42 balls 54 run knock helped England beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the first T20 of the match series and also took a 1-0 lead. After winning the match convincingly at Chester-le-Street, English cricket team skipper Jos Buttler considered Malan as an excellent player. Jos Buttler said in the post-match presentation:

He (Malan) is a class player, and he has been since a long period of time. He has shown great form in 50-over format for us. He (Livingstone) bowled brilliantly, can contribute with the bat, ball and in the field, gold dust in this format. Moeen and Rashid bowled really well too. It was a really good performance, delighted. I think Allen hit three sixes, but we came back strong after that, it was a brilliant effort from our bowlers. I thought Carse bowled with great skill. He stood up and took his chance.

ALSO READ | '...based on their skill set': Virat Kohli comments on facing Pakistan for first time since epic T20 WC knock

English bowlers put up a convincing show in Durham

While bowling first in the ENG vs NZ 1st T20I match, the hosts put up a consistent bowling show and reduced the Kiwis for a score of 139/9 in 20 overs. Luke Wood and Brydon Carse picked up three wickets a piece and broke the back home of the New Zealand batting. Chasing the target, apart from Dawid Malan, Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 43 runs off 27 balls and ensured that his team get over the line.