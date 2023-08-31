'India’s Go To Man': Sourav Ganguly Names India's Most Important Player In ODI World Cup

India aims to kick off their 2023 Asia Cup campaign this week. The tournament kicks off with the Men in Blue taking on Pakistan on September 2. The Asia Cup will conclude on September 17, and the team will subsequently prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in October. The Rohit Sharma-led side looks for its first ICC trophy in the last 10 years.

Sourav Ganguly makes a huge statement ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

India's former captain and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, recognises the enormous pressure that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would face playing in front of their home crowds at the upcoming World Cup. They are the best people for the job, in Ganguly's opinion. Ganguly predicts that India will open as the favourite in the upcoming match against Pakistan because of the enthusiastic home crowd of 110,000 in Ahmedabad. Talking with Revsportz, he said:

“India will always be favourites on home soil. They have a very good side and if the fitness of the players are on track, they will always have a very good chance in home conditions. It will depend on how they play during the tournament and how the fast bowlers perform but that’s for everyone so as I said, India in home conditions will always have a strong chance,”

Ganguly said that this could be Rohit Sharma’s last ODI World Cup

He singled out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill as India's "big three" in the batting lineup, saying,

“Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and is batting extremely well and will be India’s go to man along with Rohit Sharma. Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup. I am speaking about the 50-over World Cup here which will come after 4 years. He could play T-20 but this is a different format. And he too has a superb record in world cups. 5 hundred in the last World Cup where he was brilliant. Finally, it is Shubman Gill who has that class to stand up and win matches for India. Each of them will have to stand up if India has to win the tournament.”

