India Vs New Zealand: Will Pandya Bring Sanju Samson Back To The Playing XI For 3rd T20I?

The Indian cricket team is all set to clash against New Zealand in the T20I series finale at McLean park on Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led Team India heads into the match on the back of a 65-run win in the 2nd T20I after Suryakumar Yadav hit a brilliant knock of 111* runs in 51 balls. While India scored 191/6 in 20 overs in the first innings, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee hit the headlines for his final over hattrick.

In reply to India’s score, New Zealand was bowled out on 126 runs, as Deepak Hooda contributed with the best figures of 4/10 in 3. With the dominating 65-tun victory, India is most likely to field the same playing XI that we saw in the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui. However, cricket fans on Twitter suggest that India should play Sanju Samson as well.

The curious case of Sanju Samson

Samson is currently one of the biggest cricketers for India in white-ball cricket, h is struggling to find a regular chance to play. He scored a fiery knock of 86* runs in 63 balls during India’s ODI series against South Africa in October. While India went to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Rajasthan Royals captain was one of the top players to be left out.

He is now back in the Hardik Pandya-led squad and is awaiting a chance to display his power. However, the fact that India performed well in both departments of the game on Sunday, might act against the inclusion of Samson. The 28-year-old batter has scored 296 runs in 16 T20I knocks so far for India, while scoring 5612 runs in 226 T20 games overall.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Predicted teams and full squads

Predicted Playing XI for India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya(c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XI for New Zealand: New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

India’s T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

New Zealand’s T20I Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.