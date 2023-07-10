'He Is Going To Replace Ravindra Jadeja': Harbhajan Singh Names India Star's Successor

IND vs WI: The Indian cricket team will be facing West Indies in their next challenge after the disappointing loss against Australia in the final of WTC 2023. Team India will kickstart the Caribbean tour from July 12 in the first Test of the two-match series all set to be played in Dominica. Rohit Sharma and Co. will look forward to regroup as a team after a gap of more than a month and also make a winning start to their journey in the new cycle of the WTC.

3 things you need to know

Team India management has included a lot of new faces for the upcoming IND vs WI Test series

India will start their new WTC 2023-25 cycle with the West Indies tour

The IND vs WI ODI series is also very important for Team India eyeing the 2023 ODI World Cup

Harbhajan Singh names Jadeja's long-term replacement in Team India

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh while speaking to PTI has come up with a big statement on Ravindra Jadeja's replacement in Team India. The veteran spinner feels that Axar Patel will replace him in the future. Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the top performers of the Indian cricket team with bat and ball in the last few years and also contributes in the field with his athletic capabilities on the field.

(Team India all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja during the BGT 2023 series / Image: BCCI)

Axar Patel on the other hand has also been performing in the Indian colours for sometime now and is playing the role of a third spinner in the Test side along with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Harbhajan Singh's take on Axar Patel's future

I want to see Axar Patel more and more as he is the one going forward. He is going to replace Jadeja. But Axar is also not too young compared to Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadejahas played a total of 303 international games for the Indian cricket team so far. The all-rounder has taken 510 wickets at an average of 29.61. Axar Patel on the other hand has not played much for the 'Men in Blue' and in 103 international matches, he has picked up 145 wickets at an average of 24.88.