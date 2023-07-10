'Give Him A Pitch Like Leeds': Nasser Hussain Demands Big Change In England's Squad

Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes and Co. finally put an end to their wait of1391 days of winning an Ashes Test. The hosts defeated Australia by three wickets in the third match. The hosts were chasing down 251 runs in their second innings but had to face a tough challenge from the Australian pacers while accomplishing this uphill task. English youngster Harry Brook played a pivotal role and helped England win their first Test match of the series.

3 things you need to know

English pacer Mark Wood was adjudged Player of the Match in the third Ashes 2023 Test

Mark Wood came up with an all-round performance in the third Ashes 2023 Test

Wood scored 24 and 16* runs in both innings and also picked up a fifer

READ MORE | 'The real master': Indian cricket community wishes legend Sunil Gavaskar on 74th birthday

Nasser Hussain speaks on James Anderson's presence in 4th Test

James Anderson has been the strike bowler of the English cricket team for a long time but was dropped from the playing XI due to his average performance in the first two Tests. Stuart Broad was the English cricket team's lead bowler in the third Ashes 2023 Test in the absence of James Anderson. On the other hand, Robinson had to walk off the field due to a niggle and didn't come to bowl in the second innings.

(James Anderson warms up on the ground during the Ashes 2022 series in Hobart / Image: AP)

Former English captain while writing for the 'Daily Mail' Nasser Hussain reiterated that James Anderson shall come back to the playing XI if Ollie Robinson misses out on the Manchester Test due to injury.

Former English captain further added

If Ollie Robinson is in any sort of trouble, I'll bring Jimmy Anderson on and give him a pitch - like at Leeds - on which he can be effective. There was the carry and the nip, and such English pitches produced belting cricket. This three-wicket victory showed that England are a better team when they play on a pitch that has something in it. In the first few Tests, he looked a bit wary of the Australian seam attack and did not lend his support.

READ MORE | India youngster reveals private conversation with Rahul Dravid, 'Sir told me that you...'

Nasser Hussain's advice for the hosts

The former English cricket team captain also advised the hosts to back their strengths when it comes to preparing pitches. Hussain feels that the focus of the Ashes 2023 series will now shift to the Old Trafford ground in Manchester where the fourth Test match will be played.