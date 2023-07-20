Wriddhiman Saha Reveals One MS Dhoni Advice That He Never Forgot: 'Do That In The Match'

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has had quite an impactful IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper played some valuable innings on Gujarat's road to the final where they lost to a majestic Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni. The Indian wicketkeeper didn't feature in all the games but maintained his streak this time. Saha has been with GT for the last two seasons.

Wriddhiman Saha made his test debut back in 2010

The veteran wicketkeeper has played for KKR, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings

He has played over 16o matches in the IPL

Wriddhiman Saha reveals one MS Dhoni advice he will not forget

In the "GK vs GT" podcast the 38 year old revealed how an advice from MS Dhoni changed the perception of his game. He was picked in 2011 and went on to represent them in the next two seasons.

He played under the guidance of the former Indian skipper during his time in Chennai in the franchise and also managed to share the dressing room with the 42 year old for the Indian Cricket Team.

"When I was in Chennai, it was a very similar atmosphere with Stephen Fleming and Mahi bhai. Mahi bhai would always say, 'play the way you've always played. Do exactly what has brought you here and do that in the match."

He further added, "What you've learnt over the years , that's what you need to do. Nothing extra. Do what you know best. believe in your skills and try to execute them.

"That's a learning that has shaped the way I approach any game, whether it's for a franchise or the Indian Cricket team."

Wriddhiman Saha will remain one of the best wicketkeepers

Saha is unlikely to don the Indian jersey in the near future as the likes of Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat and most importantly Rishabh pant are much ahead of him in the pecking order.

The player is still regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers to have donned the Indian jersey and he should continue playing for a couple of years more.