He 'Kane' Do Anything: Williamson Shows Fans At Basin Reserve Why He's The Best On Field

It has been another good run at the office for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as New Zealand managed to keep the advantage against India in the first Test on Day two at the Basin Reserve. After bundling out India for 165 runs in the first innings, the Kiwis made their way to 216-5 at the end of Day two, thanks to an 89-run knock from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's 44. Kane Williamson showed the fans at Basin Reserve why he was the most committed fielder for New Zealand in a hilarious manner, going after something all the way till the boundary, except that it wasn't the ball this time.

In the 46th over of India's first innings, as Tim Southee prepared to bowl the fourth delivery, Kane Williamson's cap suddenly took off due to the strong wind, rolling away towards the boundary. Kane Williamson bolted behind the cap, trailing it all the way across the boundary ropes, while the batsman stood patiently waiting for the opposition skipper to return to his fielding position. Williamson has often shown his determination and will on the field and showed no less when it came to chasing his cap as well.

Williamson's chase in windy Wellington

Ishant sizzles, Williamson dazzles

Ishant Sharma's lion-hearted bowling effort met its match in Kane Williamson's elegance as New Zealand ended an attritional second day of the opening Test against India with a slight upper-hand, here on Saturday. After another lower-order collapse that saw India get bundled out for 165, Ishant, coming straight back from an ankle injury, took three for 31 in 15 overs despite Williamson's effortless 89 in New Zealand's day-end score of 216 for 5. New Zealand now lead by 51 runs.

Mohammed Shami (1/61 in 17 overs), during his final spell of the day, removed Williamson, who couldn't check an uppish drive. Henry Nicholls' (17 off 62 balls) struggle seemed to have hampered Williamson's rhythm. During the final hour, Ravichandran Ashwin (1/60 in 21 overs), who also bowled beautifully throughout the day, relieved Nicholls' of his agony with a delivery that had drift and a hint of turn as India skipper Virat Kohli snapped the low catch at second slip. Williamson looked good as he hit some delightful strokes square off the wicket. The square drive on the rise off Jasprit Bumrah (0/62 in 18.1 overs), followed by a cover drive, showed his class.

In all, the New Zealand skipper hit 11 boundaries off 153 balls. Bumrah, in particular, was punished by Williamson, who also back-cut him for a boundary and Taylor then punished another half volley through the covers. There were quite a few loose deliveries on offer from the Indian pacers and in between a few did beat the bat. With the 'Basin' baked in sunshine, batting became lot more easier and Black Caps seized the initiative.

