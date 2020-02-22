IND W Vs AUS W: Who Is Poonam Yadav? All About India's Bowling Star Against Australia

The Ind W vs Aus W game on Friday saw India’s leg saw legspinner Poonam Yadav spin a web around the Australian batters to guide India to an unlikely victory. Poonam Yadav accounted for the wickets of Alyssa Healy, Rachel Haynes, Elyse Perry and Jess Jonassen as Australia collapsed after being on the front foot to hand India a massive 17-run victory. Yadav’s 4/19 is India’s best figures in a T20 World Cup game, and the fact that the wily leg-spinner came close to grabbing a five-wicket haul twice in the game is testament to her abilities.

IND W vs Aus W result: Poonam Yadav spins a web to lead India to a 17-run victory

Player of the Match on comeback for Poonam Yadav!



Having missed all of the tri-series with an injury, you can see what this means to her 🙌 #T20WorldCup | #AUSvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Tf0XQ5sjRv — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020

In a comeback of sorts, Poonam Yadav spearheaded India Women’s come from behind victory against Australia Women in the first Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday. India were restricted to a modest 132 from their 20 overs in the Ind w vs Aus w scorecard. But Australian wicketkeeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy looked in imperious touch so all seemed lost for India. Harmanpreet Kaur then introduced India’s premier leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and she showed the world watching why is she so highly rated. The 28-year old ran through the famed Australian middle order and agonisingly missed out on a hat-trick when keeper Taniya Bhatia dropped the catch. However, her heroics were enough to lead India to victory, and she quite deservingly earned the Player of the Match award.

Ind W vs Aus W result: Who is Poonam Yadav and what are her international stats?

Poonam Yadav has been India’s bowling spearhead since Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement from T20Is in 2018. Yadav, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, made her T20I debut for India Women in 2013 against Bangladesh, while her ODI debut was a week later against the same opposition. Since then Yadav has featured in 46 ODIs, picking up 72 wickets at an impressive average of 20.84 and an economy rate of 3.76. In 63 T20Is, Poonam Yadav has 89 wickets and has an average less than 15 and an economy of under 6.

Ind W vs Aus W: Poonam Yadav key to India Women's challenge

Poonam Yadav is amongst India’s leading wicket-takers in both ODIs and T20Is. Yadav is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 89 scalps, 33 more than the second-best Jhulan Goswami. In ODIs, the leg-spinner is the 7th highest wicket-taker with 72 scalps. Poonam's performance in the India W vs Aus W game cements the belief that she is one of India's most consistent performers and is never shy of performing well in pressure situations. India Women would hope that Yadav replicates this form consistently throughout the tournament in a bid to lift their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

