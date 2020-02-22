KTS Vs CC Live Streaming Info, Pitch & Weather Report, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview

The Knights will face the Cape Cobras in the 15th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 on Saturday, February 22 at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The Knights will be led by Wandile Makwetu while the Cape Cobras will be led by Zubayr Hamza. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming KTS vs CC live match including the KTS vs CC live streaming updates.

ALSO READ | England cricket chief 'not a champion' of four-day Tests

KTS vs CC live streaming details: Where to watch KTS vs CC live match in India?

In South Africa, the KTS vs CC live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the KTS vs CC live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no KTS vs CC live streaming available.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team for T20 championship

KTS vs CC live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The ground seems to support the chasing side heavily as out of the 12 ODIs that have been played at the Diamond Oval, nine have been won by the team batting second. The highest total at the ground has been 304/5. According to AccuWeather, Kimberley will see a high temperature of 29-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 15-degree Celcius. There are thunderstorms predicted for the day during the KTS vs CC live match.

ALSO READ | Big banter ensues as Pakistan women's cricket team beatboxes at World Cup 2020

KTS vs CC live match: Knights v Cape Cobras preview

The Cape Cobras are currently fifth in the standings with two wins out of six games. Their last game was against the Dolphins and their opponents won by 26 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Aviwe Mgijima and Kyle Verreynne. Their best bowlers were Rory Kleinveldt and George Linde.

The Knights are currently sixth in the standings with zero wins out of four games. Their last completed game was against the Dolphins and their opponents won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Raynard van Tonder and Wandile Makwetu. Their best bowlers in the game were Ottniel Baartman and Tshepo Ntuli.

The Cape Cobras are the favourites to win the Knights vs Cape Cobras match, considering that they dominate the KTS vs CC head to head record but rain interruptions might lead to the shortening or abandoning of the match.

ALSO READ | Rights stalemate threatens radio cricket commentary