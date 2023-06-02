'He Looked Out Of Form': Former India Player Feels Rohit Sharma Needs To Step Up

The Indian cricket team will be playing Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 under Rohit Sharma at the Kennington Oval ground in London. The match is all set to kickstart from June 7, 2023, and the Indian team under Rohit Sharma will aim to win the WTC 2023 final and end their drought of ICC trophies. Team India captain Rohit had not been in good form for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 and will hope to achieve a big score in the biggest event of the Test format.

While Rohit Sharma has performed averagely ahead of the World Test Championship Final 2023, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar believes that we shall not focus on Rohit's form in the IPL recently and also added that Test cricket is one of the most exciting formats for him.

'Keep his IPL form aside as he looked out of form': Sanjay Manjrekar

"Keep his IPL form aside as he looked out of form in the last IPL as well but we saw the amazing batting he did in the first test match against Australia. I believe that at the stage of his career, Rohit Sharma is in, Test cricket seems to be the most exciting format for him, as it has always been for Virat Kohli", Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma had a decent tour of England in 2021 and in the four-Test he played, the right-handed batsman was able to make 368 runs at an average of 52.27. Rohit also hit a ton in the fourth Test of the series which was also played at the Kennington Oval in London. The Indian team captain has also been in good touch in the white ball format and was one of the top scorers of the team in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in March 2023.

Returning to the World Test Championship Final 2023, both the teams have started their preparations ahead of the biggest event in Test cricket and also they would aim to lift the mace on June 11, 2023. The Indian team will hope to end their winless run at the ICC events and also win an event at the big stage after ten years.