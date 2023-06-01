WTC 2023: Here's A Look At List Of Records Made During The 2021-23 Cycle

Cricketing fans from all over the world will witness two heavyweights of international cricket take on each other for one of the biggest crown of Test cricket. The Indian cricket team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be up against Pat Cummins' Australia in the WTC 2023 final to be played at the Kennington Oval ground in London.

India and Australia were among the top two teams in the WTC 2023 points table and made it to the final. Both the teams played some brilliant cricket throughout the season and also a lot of records were also made during this period.

Records made during the World Test Championship 2023 cycle

Most Runs: Former England skipper Joe Root was the highest run scorer during the WTC 2023 cycle and in 22 matches he made 1915 runs with eight hundred and six fifties. Most Wickets: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship 2023 cycle and he took 83 wickets from 19 matches. Most Wins: Australian cricket team has the record for most wins in the WTC 2023 cycle and during the period they were able to win 11 matches out of the 19 they played. Most Losses: Bangladesh holds the record for most losses in the WTC 2023 cycle and during the period they lost 10 matches out of the 12 they played. Highest Individual Score: New Zealand opener Tom Latham has the record for the highest individual score in WTC 2023 cycle. He made 252 runs against Bangladesh in Christchurch. Best Bowling Figures in an inning: Ajaz Patel of New Zealand took 10/119 vs India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Best Bowling in a match: 14/225 Ajaz Patel vs India in Wankhede in 2021 Highest Team Total: England has the record for the highest team total in the WCT 2023 cycle. They made 657 runs vs Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test in 2022. Lowest Team Total: New Zealand was wrapped up for 62 by the Indian bowling attack which is also the lowest team total by a team in the WTC 2023 cycle. Biggest Win Margin: West Indies hold the biggest win margin record as they defeated England by ten wickets at St George's Park in 2021. Most Hundreds: Joe Root of England has the record for scoring the most hundreds in the WTC 2023 cycle and in total, he made eight tons during the period. Most Fifties: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored the most half-centuries in the World Test Championship 2023 cycle and 14 fifties during the whole period. Most 5 wicket Hauls: Australia's Nathan Lyon has the record for most five-wicket hauls in total the off-spinner has reached the achievement five times during the period. Highest Partnership: Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls of New Zealand has the record for the highest partnership. The duo added 363 runs for the third wicket vs Sri Lanka in Wellington in 2023. Most Catches: Steve Smith of Australia has the most catches in the WTC 2023 cycle and in total the Aussie has 31 catches in 19 games he played.

Team India will now take on Australia in the finals of the World Test Championship 2023 Finals. This is India's second consecutive WTC Final. The last time they played the marquee match, they were outplayed by Kane Williamson and his defiant New Zealand side. India will hope that this time when they enter the Oval in the new kit, they go on and win the coveted Test mace and kickstart an iconic partnership.