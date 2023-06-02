'They Are Good Choices': Australia Wary Of India's Spin Challenge Ahead Of WTC 2023 Final

The cricketing world will witness two heavyweights of international cricket having a go at each other for the biggest crown of Test Cricket. The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins' Australia will be battling out in the World Test Championship Final to be played at the Kennington Oval in London. Ahead of the WTC 2023 Final, both teams are prepping hard for the most awaited event and the main concern for the Australian side will be Team India's bowling attack consisting of key spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori has admitted that there have been debates in their camp regarding the topic of what sort of playing XI will the Indian team play in the final and also hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his batting.

The Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were one of Australia's biggest problems in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian spin duo kept the Australian batters on the backfoot throughout the series and grabbed 22 and 25 wickets respectively.

'We have been debating that': Daniel Vettori

READ: MS Dhoni to stay in hospital for a few days after knee surgery in Mumbai as he prepares for IPL 2023: Report

"We have been debating that. I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices", Daniel Vettori said while addressing the media during Australia's practice session.

READ: 'He’s probably doing his talent a little bit of disservice': Ex-Eng captain Eoin Morgan

While Indian spinner R Ashwin has a decent record in England and in the seven Tests he has played here, the 36-year-old right-arm off-spinner has been able to pick 18 wickets at an average of under 27. Daniel Vettori also spoke about the help that the pitch at the Kennington Oval can offer and also hailed Ashwin for his recent Test record and the help that he can get from the pitch. Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that. We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves. It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on", Daniel Vettori said.

Team India Squad WTC 2023 Final

Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav