'He looks amazing': Pakistan legend is in awe of Ishan Kishan's batting prowess

Indian team have finalised their 15 member squad which will have the responsibility to end their trophy drought. The Men in Blue haven't been able to lift an ICC trophy since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2013. The ICC ODI World Cup will commence on 5th October.

Shoaib Akhtar heaped praises on Ishan Kishan

Since the squad was announced here a lot of opinions have been hovering around. Both Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar insisted they tried to fill all the loopholes and covered all the aspects while picking up the squad. Alongside KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan has been picked as the second wicket-keeper and the youngster is likely to play a more pivotal role in the upcoming cricketing extravaganza.

Former Indian pacer Shoaib Akhtar showered praises on Ishan Kusha who looked confident during the recent Asia Cup outings. As quoted by Star Sports, he said, “Ishan Kishan, again, he looks amazing. You know the reason he looks amazing? Because you play him on top or you play him in the middle, his mentality is, ‘I am here for the team and I will score runs for you’.

Hardik Pandya turns out to be an asset for India. If we look at his all-round performance, then we feel as a captain, along with Ashish Nehra, he has taken his IPL side to such heights. He took his team to a final and won it and then reached the finals again next year. I think the combination of these two – Ashish Nehra and Pandya as a captain – can take India to new heights."