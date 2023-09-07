'What he can do even Virat, Rohit can't': Harbhajan Singh hails 'India's complete package'

India's chances in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup would depend on how the 15-member squad can cope with the difficulties of the tournament. They have had very limited success at ICC events so far and the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue do have a very tough task to cut out. The World Cup will commence on 5th October as England and New Zealand open the campaign in Ahmedabad.

3 things you need to know

The World Cup is to start on 5th October

India will play their first match at Chepauk against Australia

The final will be played in Ahmedabad

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been effective in ODIs

A number of concerns have been raised since the squad was revealed. Suryakumar Yadav's ODI record hasn't been that great but the Mumbai Indians batsman has been preferred over Sanju Samson. 'Sky' as he is fondly known hasn't really replicated his T20 success in the limited over format as he has scored at a meagre average of 24.33.

Also Read: 'I shouldn't have been a cricketer': Gautam Gambhir reveals the biggest regret of his life

Despite his inability to score big former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh called for his inclusion claiming the player can be even than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in some aspects.

Harbhajan Singh bats for Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion

As quite by ESPN Cricinfo he said, "I feel Suryakumar Yadav is a complete, complete player.

"I don't think the selectors have been harsh on Sanju Samson. I do feel Sanju is a very very good player, a quality player. But you can only select fifteen players. But picking Suryakumar over Sanju is the right call.

Also Read: 'We won against Aus, drew series vs ENG but then we lost': Ganguly's verdict on Team India

"Because the game that Suryakumar has in the middle over[s], I don't think Sanju has that game. Even he goes for big shots from the first ball, but the reliability Suryakumar gives you - he can score big. Sanju I feel plays the kind of cricket where there is a lot of chances that you get out. Whereas Suryakumar, I know a lot of people ask what has he done in ODIs, but what he has done in T20s, if his innings is only going to be that long then I feel in that position, there isn't a better player than Suryakumar in India.

"What he can do at that position, neither Virat [Kohli] can do, nor Sanju or Rohit Sharma. Because what he does it's a difficult job, batting at [No.] 5-6. What [MS] Dhoni has done, what Yuvi [Yuvraj Singh] has done."