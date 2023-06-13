'He Played Exactly As...': Andrew McDonald Praises Warner For His WTC Knock Ahead Of Ashes

Why you're here- Australia defeated India after in the WTC Final 2023. The Aussies' batting on the first day made sure that they were going to be very hard to beat as Steve smith and Travis Head stiched a partnership of 250+ runs in the 1st innings for Aussies. Australia defeated India by 209 runs on the final day of the final and shattered dreams of India winning their first WTC Final after they lost the last cycle to New Zealand.

3 things you need to know

Australia Men Team is the only team to win all ICC titles

Australia's head coach made a huge statement on the opener Ashes encounter

Australia will face England on 16 June 2023

Also Read: After Being Subbed In WTC Final Vs Australia, R Ashwin Set To Play In TNPL For THIS Team

What did Andrew McDonald say about the opener?

Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, has applauded opening batter David Warner for his performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India. McDonald expressed satisfaction with Warner's attitude in the WTC Final before the forthcoming Ashes series against England. Warner scored 43 and 1 in the two innings in the London match at Kennington Oval.

“I thought David Warner moved well in the first innings. He got strangled down the leg side. You look at that, and you say, "A little bit of luck there, and potentially that’s a bigger score’. But the way he moved and the way he played is exactly what we want,” said the head coach.

Also read: James Anderson Shows His Dance Moves To The Kids Ahead Of Much Anticipated Ashes - WATCH

McDonald believed that Warner faced some unfortunate circumstances, particularly being dismissed due to a leg-side strangle in the first inning. However, McDonald stressed that Warner's movement and overall gameplay aligned with the team's expectations and plans. He also mentioned that, with a bit of luck, Warner could have achieved a more significant score in the competition.

What did he say about Khwaja’s performance?

McDonald cited Usman Khawaja's good performances over the last two years as proof of his potential in relation to Warner's opening partner. Despite the fact that Khawaja failed in the WTC Final, scoring just 13 runs in both innings against India, McDonald underlined that every batter fails at times, and this does not decrease Khawaja's level of preparation.

Shifting the focus to the match itself, McDonald noted the pivotal contribution of Australian pacer Scott Boland on Day 5. Boland made a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Virat Kohli, ending his partnership with Ajinkya Rahane as the Indian batsman edged the ball to Steve Smith. Boland continued his success by similarly getting rid of Ravindra Jadeja.

Overall, McDonald's comments highlighted Warner's dedication to the team's goals, Khawaja's previous performances as evidence of his ability that cannot be doubted, and Boland and the Australian bowling attack's crucial roles in clinching victory over India on Sunday. These revelations set the stage for Australia's upcomg tournament, the Ashes series against England, which is due to begin on June 16, 2023.