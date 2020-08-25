IPL: Chris Gayle To Be Part Of The 'core Group', Says Kings XI Punjab Skipper KL Rahul

KL Rahul has said that Chris Gayle will be part of Kings XI Punjab's core group for IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 finalists during the IPL 2018 auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle. Since then the duo has played a key role with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

"We at Kings XI Punjab have had a great experience with Chris and me luckily, I have played with him for years now, we have shared great friendship, we have had some partnerships in the middle, he is a great guy to have in the team," Rahul said in a video posted on the official website of the IPL.

"He will be a part of our core group, with the kind of experience he has, he will be somebody who will win matches for us," he added.

KL Rahul in IPL 2020

The Karnataka cricketer will be leading the Punjab franchise in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. Rahul will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals.

Gayle on the other hand will be coming out all guns blazing in the Indian Premier League. The Caribbean megastar had backed out from the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) due to personal reasons.

The IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

(With ANI Inputs)

