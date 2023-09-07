'He Will Be Rohit Sharma's Trump Card At World Cup': Former India Star Makes Big Claim

The 2023 edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is all set to kick-start next month with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19. India have already announced a 15-member squad for the marquee event with an option to make changes before the deadline of September 28. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the home World Cup, while Hardik Pandya has been named his deputy.

Mohammed Kaif names Rohit Sharma's "trump card at World Cup"

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif singled out Kuldeep Yadav as Rohit Sharma's trump card in his recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting his effectiveness against all types of batsmen. Kaif stated, "Kuldeep Yadav can be Rohit Sharma's trump card at the World Cup. He is equally effective against all kinds of batters. Of his 141 ODI wickets, 81 right-handers and 60 lefties. No surprise there is no off-spinner in the team."

Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional form in 2023 for Team India speaks for itself, with 30 wickets in 20 matches. His performance has elevated him above leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar in the Indian cricket hierarchy. Kuldeep is the only proper spinner picked for India's World Cup squad. The other two spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, are both all-rounders.

With 141 ODI wickets to his name, 81 of which were right-handers and 60 against lefties, Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion in the squad is no surprise, especially considering the absence of an off-spinner. The spin maestro has been in exceptional form in the recent past, making him the likely leader of India's spin bowling department in this prestigious tournament.

