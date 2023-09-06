After Huge Backlash Over ODI World Cup Tickets Shortage, BCCI Issue Statement On Big Issue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued its first response after controversy surrounding the sale of upcoming ODI World Cup tickets. The Indian Cricket Board issued a press statement on Wednesday, confirming that it will release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for the marquee ICC event. The BCCI also acknowledged the high demand for World Cup tickets. The recent decision to release 4 lakh tickets was taken after discussions with state associations.

BCCI's full statement on ODI World Cup ticket debacle

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," the BCCI said.

ALSO READ | 'Utter nonsense with no accountability': IND vs PAK World Cup game ticket at Rs. 57 lakhs

"Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event."

"The general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course."

"The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023."

Image: BCCI/ICC