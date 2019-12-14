HEA Vs PEA Dream11 Qatar T10 Prediction, Top Picks And Schedule

Pearl Gladiators will take on the Heat Stormers for the 15th match of the Qatar T10 League on Saturday, December 14 (11:30 PM IST). The match is set to be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha. The Heat Stormers and Pearl Gladiators are ranked fifth and sixth respectively on the points table. Both teams have had zero wins and three losses. You can play the HEA vs PEA match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HEA vs PEA Dream11 prediction, squad details and player performances.
Both teams need to defeat the other in order to move up the points table. The Heat Stormers last lost to the Swift Gallopers as they were unable to chase the latter's 153 total. Pearl Gladiators last lost to the Falcon Hunters by 37 runs on Friday, December 13. Dharmang Patel scored an unbeaten 26 runs in 14 balls for the Stormers during their match against the Falcon Hunters. Faisal Javed scored 27 runs in 26 balls for the Gladiators against the Flying Oryx. Mohammed Nadeem took one wicket and gave 11 runs in two overs during the same match.
Note: These HEA vs PEA prediction are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
