Prasad Claims Dhoni Has 'achieved Everything Under The Sun', Trumps Talks On Retirement

Team India's chief selector MSK Prasad once again reiterated that the committee was not aware of World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni's retirement plans and repeated that the former skipper has not discussed the scheme of things for his future with the committee. After India's exit from the World Cup, MSK Prasad had put forward that the team would be moving on from MS Dhoni and would be taking on a new approach where youngsters will be reared and groomed for the upcoming World Cups. Prasad also had said that Rishabh Pant would be the side's first-choice wicketkeeper and that MS Dhoni would aide in Pant's transition to the national side. However, Prasad has always maintained that MS Dhoni has not revealed any plans about his future to the selection committee and has always held him in high regards for the remarkable achievements from the wicketkeeper-batsman.

MSK Prasad on Dhoni's retirement

Speaking to a news daily, MSK Prasad hailed MS Dhoni and said that all the members of the selection committee were big fans of MS Dhoni - had their professional responsibilities been kept aside. Prasad exerted with pride that Dhoni had won everything under the sun for India including the two World Cups, the Champions Trophy and the number one Test ranking. MSK Prasad further said that Dhoni had not taken a call on his career and that until he does, the options were wide open for the former skipper. Prasad concluded his conversation by categorically stating that no one had any rights to question Dhoni's careeer and his contributions to the Indian side.

Shastri justifies Dhoni's position in WC semi-finals

Speaking to a news daily, Shastri categorically said that the team would have never sent Dhoni in to bat when India were at just five runs for three wickets. Shastri backed the team's decision and asked what was Dhoni's biggest strength. With the obvious answer being Dhoni's finishing ability, Shastri went on to explain that it would have been a disaster for the side had Dhoni gone in to bat that early in the game. The head coach also hailed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and said that he 'made things happen' and had set the stage for MS Dhoni to finish the game. Shastri revealed that Dhoni had calculated all odds but for the unfortunate run-out that ended India's dream of reaching the finals of the World Cup.

