Peter Siddle's Sly & Quick Hands On-field Leave Netizens Questioning His Retirement

Australia's ace bowler, Peter Siddle, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket had a moment of magic in the Big Bash League game on Tuesday. Siddle, who plays for Adelaide Strikers in the league, picked up two wickets off his four overs. However, he helped the Strikers effect a run-out to get rid of Thunders' second top-scoring batsman.

The incident happened in the 14th over of the game when Khwaja gently tapped Siddle's fourth delivery of the over to bag a single but confusion between Khwaja and Fergusson had the latter reach a bit late at the non-striker's end. As Khwaja sprinted to make it to the mark, Siddle slyly run him out of the crease. Sydney Thunders went on to win the thrilling last over game by just 3 runs. Watch the video here:

Peter Siddle was VERY happy with his own work here ... and rightfully so! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/p9Qn7pz3Qv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2019

Thunders end Strikers winning streak

In a breathtaking game on Tuesday, Sydney Thunders ended Adelaide Strikers' six-match winning streak by beating them with a margin of mere three runs. Batting first, Sydney Thunders set up a total of 168 runs owing to contributions from Usman Khwaja and Callum Ferguson. Strikers' began their innings with some good strokes by Jake Weatherald but could not keep the momentum with them as they lost wickets continuously.

A brilliant cameo of 40 runs off just 18 balls from Rashid Khan helped the Strikers stretch the game till the end. However, they just fell short of a margin as the Afghanistan all-rounder was run-out. Callum Ferguson was named Player of the Match for his innings of 73 runs off 46 balls.

Siddle announces retirement

Veteran Australian pacer Peter Siddle bid farewell to his international career as he announced his retirement on Sunday, bringing the curtains down on a glorious career. Siddle, who was expected to feature in the Boxing Day Test after he was included in the squad, has played 67 Tests for Australia and is the 13th highest wicket-taker for the side with 221 Test wickets to his name. Peter Siddle will continue to play domestic cricket and the Big Bash League but has called it a day after 11 years of international cricket.

