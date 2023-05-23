India vs Australia World Test Championship final is all set to begin at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7, 2023, and will go on till June 11, 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing its second final of the tournament whereas it's the first time that Pat Cummins' Australia will make it to the finals of the most anticipated event. Former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri has picked up his team ahead of the WTC final and the most important highlight of his team is that he has left out inform Indian batsman Shubman Gill.

Ravi Shastri drops in-form Shubman Gill

Ravi Shastri while speaking on the ICC Review told the reason why did he drop Shubman Gill from his team for the India vs Australia WTC Final. "It’s a tight one between Usman Khawaja and Shubman Gill. Shubman is the rising young star and he’s a terrific player, but Usman Khawaja, just by current form and the number of runs he’s got over the last couple of years, I think he gets in there", Shastri said on ICC Review.

Ravi Shastri thinks that Australian batsman Marnus Labuschangne is the best pick to play at the number in the WTC final whereas he also picked Indian batter Virat Kohli to play at number four in the most anticipated event. Shastri has also made Rohit Sharma the captain of his team.

“Number three is a no-brainer as Marnus (Labuschagne) has been outstanding in Test match cricket. He averages close to 60, so he gets in there straight away. Kohli at four for just what he’s done over the years and Smith at five for what he’s done over the years and the kind of quality they bring to the table", Ravi Shastri said.

The Indian team was not able to win the World Test Championship final in the year 2021 and had lost to New Zealand that time. The team has recently defeated Australia in the home series in March 2023 and will be looking to repeat the performance and also to lift the coveted mace of the World Test Championship final.

Ravi Shastri combined India-Australia Test XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mohammad Shami