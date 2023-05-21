'Rohit Doesn’t Need Any Motivation': Ravi Shastri Speaks On Rohit Sharma Amid Struggles

The Mumbai Indians will be up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 69 of the Indian Premier League 2023. They would aim to win the game and also qualify for this season’s playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led side is in the sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table and has 14 points from 13 matches. MI till now has not had the season they would have liked, as they have never been able to continue their winning momentum. Ahead of the must-win match, the pressure will also be on Rohit as he has not been amongst the runs this Indian Premier League season. Former India coach Ravi Shastri has opined that Sharma doesn’t need any motivation to score runs.

"Rohit doesn’t need any motivation. It is Rohit’s bad luck that runs are not coming out of his bat and he is getting out after playing two or three balls. But once runs start flowing out of his bat then it will be difficult to stop him. This is a different guy", Ravi Shastri said during a discussion on Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has had a lean patch with the bat in the Indian Premier League 2023 so far, and he scored a total of 257 runs from 13 games at an average of under 20 and a strike rate of 131.12.

Regarding the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match, the Mumbai Indians had a relatively poor start to the Indian Premier League 2023. But they are now on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Suryakumar Yadav has been the top performer of the team this season as well. Surya had a lean patch with the bat in the first seven innings, but he rained runs in the last few matches and has also told why he is known to be the world's number-one T20 batsman.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, would seek to win the MI vs SRH match and end their season on a winning note. Heinrich Klaasen scored a hundred in the last game, and the team also has found many good new players like Klassen, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, and many more. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also grabbed a fifer vs Gujarat Titans and told why he is known to be one of the best bowlers in the world.

Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs whereas RCB, MI, and RR still have a chance to qualify for the knockouts.