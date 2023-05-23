'Kohli Only Hit One Six While Shubman Gill Hit Eight': AUS Great Highlights Key Difference

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill both registered exceptional centuries on the final day of the league stage in IPL 2023. While on paper both innings look identical as there was a scant difference between the number of runs moreover, both finished unbeaten. However, as per a former IPL winning coach, the knocks could be discerned in one aspect, that turned out to be crucial.

Former SRH coach Tom Moody expressed his views on the centuries of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill from the RCB vs GT IPL 2023 match. Kohli scored 101 off 63 in the first innings to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the score of 197, and Shubman Gill matched it with a 104 off 52. As per Moody, the difference in strike rate proved to be the ultimate difference.

IPL winning coach points out difference between Kohli-Gill tons

Tom Moody believes that while both innings were of sublime stature the anomaly in the number of sixes hit in the two knocks turned out to be vital. "Eight sixes! To me, that was the difference in the two hundreds. Both were brilliant hundreds. But Kohli only hit one six while Shubman Gill hit eight sixes. He ended up with a strike rate of 200. That's a significant difference. In a chasing situation, against a good bowling attack....hats off to him." Moody told Espncricinfo

Throughout the tournament, Virat Kohli has been subjected to criticism for the strike rate he has carried. But as per him, he is playing the finest T20 cricket of his life again. "A lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining. I don't feel like that at all," Kohli said afterwards. "I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again."

With a total of 639 runs, Kohli had a successful IPL 2023 campaign but his runs could not steer RCB through to the playoffs. Bangalore finished 6th on the points table and their already prolonged wait to lift the IPL trophy continues. What do you think, what changes should RCB make in their squad? Will they be able to able to present the contendership at IPL 2024?