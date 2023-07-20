It is a special day for Indian cricket as one of the greatest servers of the game and the man who has already reached the stature of a legend, Virat Kohli, will play his 500th international match of his career. While in this duration Kohli has set new standards of brilliance that may remain unbreached in the continued existence of the game, the 500 mark also goes to show the level of fitness he has carried throughout his career. On this historic day, wishes are pouring in from all corners of the cricket world, and the franchises of arguably the best t20 league out there, IPL, have also chipped in with their entries to wish King Kohli on his yet another achievement.

Virat Kohli made his international debut in 2008

Virat Kohli has so far represented India in 110 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20s

Virat Kohli has scored more than 20,000 runs in his international career

Virat Kohli reaches the scintilating mark of 500 international matches

After amassing more than 20,000 runs across all the 3 formats in International Cricket, Virat Kohli has reached a stage where he has completed 500 matches in his career. The 2nd India vs West Indies Test in the ongoing series will go down in history as Kohli's 500th international match. As social media always remains filled with posts related to Kohli, so, at the time of a special event the reverberations excel to a new high, and even the foremost individuals and entities of the field make their presence felt.

IPL franchises unanimously wish Virat Kohli for getting to 500 international matches

With each of the IPL franchises being quite active on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the subject was too big to sleep on, and hence from Delhi Capitals to CSK, KKR, and of course, RCB, etc, all came in unison to express their delight for Virat Kohli. All the franchises gave tribute to the former India captain. Here are their posts.

We expect a century, He gave us Five Hundred 😍 Go Well Virat!#WIvIND #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/hkT6KupltW — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 20, 2023

5⃣0⃣0⃣th match milestone incoming 👑⏭️



12th Man Army, give us your best King Kohli chants in the comments! 💬#PlayBold #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/yR7VC0m9Mj — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 20, 2023

We never grow tired of seeing you play in #TeamIndia colours, King 💙



Congratulations on reaching this milestone, Virat. Keep going 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/lnHUGXQTCM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 20, 2023

𝗚reatest-𝗢f-𝗔ll-𝗧ime blockbusters antaru ra babu! 🐐🔥



Our king plays for 🇮🇳 for the 500th time tonight! 🫡#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DKhk6jBAPH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 20, 2023

So, with another feather in his cap, will we witness something special from Virat Kohli in his 500th match.