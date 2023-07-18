Virat Kohli's 'Go To Exercise' Video Sets Internet On Fire Ahead Of 2nd Test - WATCH

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is renowned for his exceptional cricketing skills and his unwavering commitment to fitness. Beyond his impressive batting abilities, the 34-year-old captivates fans with his sculpted physique, remarkable athleticism, and dedication to maintaining peak physical condition. Kohli can be credited for bringing the fitness culture to the Indian cricket team, which is evident among youngsters coming up the ranks.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli is currently in the Caribbean for a bilateral series against the West Indies

He was part of the first Test match, in which India won by innings and 141 runs

Kohli contributed to the victory in the first Test by scoring 73 runs

Also Read: From Kohli Dropping Him, RCB Snub To T20 WC: All The Big Revelations Made By Yuzi Chahal

Virat Kohli shares his 'Go to exercise'

Indian cricket's senior batter, Virat Kohli, is preparing for the upcoming second Test match against West Indies, scheduled to begin on July 20. Kohli, who is about to play his 500th international game, shared a video of his intense gym session on Monday. In the video, Kohli could be seen doing his favourite exercise in the gym - Goblet squat. The right-handed batsman is gearing up to represent India for the 500th time at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. He will become only the fourth Indian player to achieve the feat.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Set To Achieve Big Milestone, Will Join Sachin, Dravid And Dhoni In Elite List

Kohli on the verge of breaking multiple records

Virat Kohli is merely 73 runs away from surpassing South African veteran Jacques Kallis on the list of highest run-scorers at the international level. If he achieves this feat in the second Test against West Indies, he will secure the fifth position for most runs in international cricket. Additionally, Kohli is only 31 runs shy of surpassing another Indian cricket legend, Virender Sehwag, as India's fifth-highest run-scorer in the red-ball format.

Kohli delivered an outstanding performance in the first Test match of the ongoing series against West Indies, showcasing his brilliance by scoring 76 runs off 182 balls. Notably, he formed strong partnerships alongside debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and later with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Image: Instagram/ViratKohli