Rahul Tripathi Takes A Stunning Running Catch, Leaves Sri Lanka Batter In Disbelief; WATCH

Rahul Tripathi on Thursday made his international debut during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Pune. Although Tripathi couldn't do much with the bat, he made a significant contribution on the field during Sri Lanka's innings. Tripathi took a sensational running catch near the boundary to dismiss Pathum Nissanka for 33 off 35 balls. The brilliant effort from Tripathi left the Sri Lanka batter in disbelief.

A video of Tripathi's catch has been shared on social media by the official handle of the BCCI. The video shows Tripathi running sidewards near the deep midwicket boundary to complete the excellent take. The ball was going away from him but Tripathi ran to his left to take the splendid catch on debut. After taking the catch, Tripathi raised both his hands in elation after making sure that he landed inside the boundary.

India vs Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, Tripathi scored just 5 runs in his debut match for India. He came in to bat at number three after the early dismissal of Ishan Kishan for 2 of 5 balls. Tripathi faced five balls before being removed by Dilshan Madushanka in the third over of the Indian innings. India were 34/4 at one stage in the game and had a mammoth target of 207 runs to chase down before Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel steadied the ship for their side.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored a mammoth 206/6 in 20 overs courtesy of a brilliant knock from captain Dasun Shanaka, who smashed an unbeaten 56 off 22 balls. Kusal Mendis scored 52 off 31 balls to help Sri Lanka set their joint second-highest T20I total against India.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka picked up four wickets in the powerplay to put the hosts under pressure. Suryakumar Yadav then forged a 91-run partnership with Axar Patel. However, Yadav was dismissed for 51 off 36 balls by Dilshan Madushanka. Patel then put on a 41-run partnership with Shivam Mavi to take India closer to the target. But in the end, Sri Lanka managed to restrict India to 190/8 in 20 overs to win by 16 runs.

Tripathi will next be seen in action during the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday. The match will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

