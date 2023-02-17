Here's How IPL 2023 Will Be Different From Last 16 Editions After A Major Change In Rules

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League is all set to begin from 31st March 2023. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, the defending champions, will take on the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni in the first match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final of the tournament is likely to be played in Ahmedabad as well on 28th May.

The tournament has once returned to its traditional home-away format like it used to be during the pre-Covid19 stage. The last time IPL was played in the home-away format was in 2019 when Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings and won the title for the fourth time.

What's different in this year's Indian Premier League?

The teams will be divided into two groups respectively, with 5 teams in each group. Group A will consist of Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants whereas Group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans. The Indian Premier League 2023 will consist of 70 league matches which will include 18 doubleheaders. Each team will play two matches against the team of the opposite group and one match against the team of their own group The Indian Premier League will also host it's 1000th match on 6th May, 2023. The match will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The IPL will be played on the following venues: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Mohali and some matches will be played in Guwahati which will be Rajasthan Royals' second home, and also Dharamsala which is Punjab Kings' second home.

The Indian Premier League is the biggest T20 league in the world where prominent players from all around the globe come and play. The Indian Premier League had been badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the last three seasons as the matches were either held in the United Arab Emirates or in some of the selected venues. This Indian Premier League edition will be a season to cherish for the fans as well as they will get to see their home team playing in front of them.