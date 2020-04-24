Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Here's How The Legend Started His 'absolutely Priceless' Day

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as the greatest batsman to play the game celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020. Earlier, Tendulkar had stated that he will not be celebrating his 47th birthday on April 24, 2020. On April 23, a source close to the cricketer stated he wants to stay indoors and honour the lockdown. The source further stated that instead of celebrating his birthday, Tendulkar wants to pay his tributes to medical staff and police personnel in their fight against the coronavirus.

However, taking to Twitter, the master blaster shared glimpses of how he began his day. The picture showed Tendulkar seeking blessings of his mother. He also shared a picture of Ganpati Bappa, that was gifted to him by his mother. Have a look.

Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. 🙏🏼Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me.

Absolutely priceless. pic.twitter.com/3hybOR2w4d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2020

Over the years, the Master Blaster served a beacon of hope for Indian fans as he singlehandedly won India numerous games throughout the 90s and the 2000s. Lets take a look at one of his greatest ODI innings in Sharjah where India won against all odds with Sachin Tendulkar at the helm of scoring.

Tendulkar retired from ODI cricket in 2012 and many Sachin Tendulkar records exist till date such as being the highest run-getter in ODIs and Tests of all-time with 100 centuries. The right-handed batsman holds several major batting records including the records for most runs and most centuries in international cricket. Tendulkar has scored 34,357 runs across all formats and is the leading run-aggregator in both Tests and ODIs. With 100 international centuries, he is 29 centuries ahead of second-placed Ricky Ponting (71).

