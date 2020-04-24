Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Strange Secret Behind 241* Vs Australia In Sydney In 2004

India's Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. The right-handed batsman first exploded onto the international circuit as a 16-year old and played many a match-winning innings for Team India for the next 24 years. Among his many adventures with the bat during his 24-year regime, his 241* against Australia in 2004 Sydney Test is rated right up there with the best by his fans and critics.

Sachin Tendulkar records: Cricketer recalls his 241* Sydney epic

During India’s four-Test tour of Australia in 2003-04, both teams went into the deciding Test at Sydney with the series level at 1-1. In the preceding three matches, the ‘Master Blaster’ could only manage scores of 0, 1, 37, 0 and 44 in five innings for a collective tally of just 82 runs. The right-handed batsman kept getting out on deliveries outside the off-stump. However, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), the legendary batsman decided against playing a single cover drive in his innings. His trick worked wonders as Sachin Tendulkar went on to score 241* (his highest Test score at the time) off 436 balls as India piled up 705-7.

Sachin Tendulkar records: Cricketer reveals his superstitious side behind 241*

While Sachin Tendulkar refused to entertain any deliveries outside the off-stump, the batting legend revealed another secret behind his SCG success some 13 years later. In an interview on Viu India’s What The Duck in 2017, the cricketer said that he, along with his family and teammate Ajit Agarkar, went into a Malaysian restaurant in Sydney just one evening prior to the match. Sachin Tendulkar narrated the story by saying that while he had enjoyed the food in the restaurant, he walked back at stumps on Day 1 with an overnight score of 73* the very next day.

Sachin Tendulkar further stated that he was elated at finally scoring runs on the tour and wanted to repeat the same routine of the evening snack at the restaurant. He requested Ajit Agarkar to once again accompany him to the restaurant where the ‘Master Blaster’ ordered the exact same food which he did a day before. His meal seemed to have done wonders again in Tendulkar’s mind as the right-hander ended Day 2 at 220*. The routine was repeated once again and Tendulkar added another 21 runs on Day 3 to his overnight score to remain unbeaten on 241* before India’s declaration. It was his 32nd Test match century and remained his second-highest Test score till his retirement in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar records and Sachin Tendulkar centuries

Having debuted in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar remained a mainstay in India’s batting order till the day of his retirement in 2013. Throughout his 24-year journey, he claimed numerous major batting records which still remain untouched. Tendulkar is credited with scoring the most international runs (34,357 runs) across all formats and is the only cricketer to register 100 international centuries. He was also an integral member of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India lockdown

In wake of the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar stated that he will not be celebrating his 47th birthday on April 24, 2020. A source close to the cricketer told PTI that by staying indoors and honouring the nationwide lockdown, Tendulkar will pay a tribute to all the medical personnel and policemen who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

