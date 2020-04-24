Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Master Blaster's 47th Test Ton Helps India Remain World No.1

Former India batsman and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday on Friday, April 24, 2020. Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batsman to play the game and holds numerous records in both Test and ODI cricket. The Master Blaster holds the record for the most number of runs scored in both the formats of the game, while has also amassed 100 international centuries. Amidst the India lockdown, let's take a look at his 47th Test century, which helped India retain the No.1 ranking in 2010.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar scores 47th Test ton to help India retain No.1 ranking

India faced off against South Africa in a two-match Test series in 2010. After a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test, India had to win the second Test to retain their No.1 ranking. Winning the toss, South Africa elected to bat first with Hashim Amla scoring yet another century to guide the Proteas to 296. Virender Sehwag batted in his typical fashion and was joined by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar after India lost the wickets of Gautam Gambhir in quick succession.

Sehwag and Tendulkar put on a mammoth 249-run partnership to flatten the South Africa attack and help India take a lead in the first innings. Virender Sehwag went past 150 while Sachin Tendulkar scored his 47th Test ton before the duo fell in quick succession. VVS Laxman and MS Dhoni replicated the Sehwag-Tendulkar duo and scored centuries, putting on an unbeaten 259-run partnership to help India declare at 643/6.

While Hashim Amla and Alviro Petersen stood tall and scored tons, Harbhajan Singh ran through the rest of the batting line up to help India clinch a memorable innings victory and retain their World No.1 ranking.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: Sachin Tendulkar records in Test cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to play cricket and has numerous records to his name in Test cricket. In his 24-year career, Sachin Tendulkar is the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches and is the only cricketer with more than 50 Test hundreds. The Master Blaster is the leading run-getter in Test matches, having amassed 15,921 runs in his career at a stellar average of 53.78.

