Here's The Staggering Net Worth Of One Of 'world's Highest-earning Athlete' Virat Kohli

Why you're reading this: Indian cricket team batsman Virat Kohli, who is also known as the 'run machine' by the fans, is one of the most popular athletes in the world. Kohli has played many such innings for the country and has also ruled for a decade with his batting performance. Virat is also prominent for his fitness standards and for the diet which he follows to maintain his stamina.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli is one of the richest athletes in the world

Kohli has over 250 million followers on his Instagram account

The right-handed batsman was recently a part of the Team India squad for the WTC 2023 Final

Virat Kohli's staggering net worth

The Team India batsman is recognized for his aggressive playing style and also for the style statement he has set off the field. Exploring his sources of income, Virat Kohli classifies as an A+ grade player and earns ₹ 7 crores annually. The former Indian captain earned several brand endorsements and advertisements for some outlets. The former Indian skipper also earns a total of ₹ 15 crores per season while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

READ | Sri Lanka Vs UAE Live Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifiers In India, UK And US

As per a report shared by a Bengaluru-based company Stockgro, Virat Kohli endorses 18 brands and charges close to ₹ 7.5-10 crores per advertisement. He earns a huge amount of at least ₹ 175 crores with these deals per year. PUMA, MRF, and Audi are some of the high-profile brands that are promoted by the Indian batsman. Kohli has also invested in various business ventures, which include food, apparel, fitness, and many more.

According to reports, Virat Kohli has a net worth of over ₹ 1000 crores and charges around ₹8.9 crores for a single Instagram post. Virat also charges around ₹ 2.5 crores for a single Twitter post as well.

READ | Ian Healy and Allan Border critical of Ollie Robinson's send-off to Usman Khawaja

Virat Kohli's recent performance in international cricket

Kohli had been going through a rough phase in international cricket for the last three years and faced a drought of tons during this period. But Virat ended his drought against Afghanistan in September 2022 and also secured his 71st international century.

Since then, Virat Kohli has been constantly hitting tons and is also gaining his old form. The former Indian captain, who was a part of the WTC 2023, squad could not perform at the big event and missed a half-century in the second innings. Kohli's next challenge would be up against West Indies, and he would aim to score runs fests with his bat yet again.