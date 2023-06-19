Why you're reading this: The inaugural Test of the Ashes 2023 being played between England and Australia is evenly poised as the hosts finished Day 3 at 28/2. The English bowlers wrapped the Aussies up within 75 runs on Day 3 while continuing from their overnight score on the second day.

3 things you need to know

Australia finished their first innings at 386 and trailed by seven runs

Usman Khawaja was the top scorer of the Aussie innings and scored 141 runs in 321 balls

England was able to make 393/8 d in their first innings

Ashes 1st Test: Pacers put England on top

The Australian cricket team looked ahead in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test when Usman Khawaja's ton took them to a score of 311/5 on Day 2. The visitors were only trailing by 82 runs in response to the hosts' first innings score, and it looked like they will achieve a lead on the third day. However, the English Pacers did not let this happen and struck early in the third. Firstly, it was Alex Carey who got cleaned up by James Anderson for 66 runs off 99 balls.

Usman Khawaja was the next to fall as England pacer Ollie Robinson dismissed him for 141 runs off 321 balls. Robinson also gave Khawaja a send-off and celebrated his wicket with aggression.

Former Australia cricketers criticise Ollie Robinson

Former Australia cricketers Allan Border and Ian Healy have slammed Ollie Robinson over his zealous send-off to Usman Khawaja. Border believes Robinson's reaction came in the heat of the moment and the Aussies would look for some payback when he comes out to bat. While speaking on SENQ Breakfast, the former Aussie captain said,

I have heard some send offs and have also given some myself. It's kind of a thing. In general, I think Robinson is a very fair person from what I gather. But, you get excited as a big fast bowler, words are said and then later everything is usually forgotten. Of course, the media jumped on it, but you know what happens when it comes out, it hits its head a bit. When he does come out with the bat, it will hopefully be quick tomorrow, and the Australians certainly won't forget it.

Ian Healy was also amongst the former cricketers to slam Robinson. He said that it's a lack of class that the English fast bowler is being criticized. Robinson was trying to provoke Khawaja, which looked rude. Healy also said that the right-handed fast bowler shall face a fine for the incident.

It's the lack of class that he's criticized for, but that's okay, it happens in the heat of the moment. I think he should have been punished because it was shown so closely on TV and it incites retaliation. If Khawaja retorted and said something to him, he would probably be in trouble. He (Robinson) was trying to provoke him, it was rude and it wll be rude. Ollie probably should have been fined a bit.

Here's how Ollie Robinson responded to the criticism

"I think when you're in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes, that can happen. We've all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it's not received well. I don't really care how it's perceived, to be honest. It's the Ashes. It's professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle?"

The Australian cricket team is the current holder of the Ashes and has dominated in the past three editions of the series. The English team, on the other hand, will seek to take the coveted 'urn' home after 8 years.