Sri Lanka Vs UAE Live Streaming: How To Watch World Cup Qualifiers In India, UK And US

Why you're reading this: The countdown for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has begun, as ten teams are taking on each other in the qualifiers round to get a chance to play in the marquee tournament. The qualifying round began on June 18th, 2023 when Zimbabwe took on Nepal in match 1 and West Indies faced the USA in the second match. Now it's time for Sri Lanka to take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the third game. The match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

3 things you need to know

Zimbabwe defeated Nepal in the first Cricket World 2023 Qualifier match

West Indies won by 39 runs against the USA in their opening Cricket World 2023 Qualifier match

The main round of Cricket World Cup 2023 begins in India in the month of October and November

The Sri Lankan team which is led by Dasun Shanaka finished tenth in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings and was unable to make it to the main round. The team consists of quality players like Kusal Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, and young pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

UAE on the other hand, who have appeared in the Cricket World Cup in the years 1996 and 2015 will once again try to make it to the main event for the third time in their cricketing history.

When and Where Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match can be watched in India on the Star Sports network and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match can be streamed in India on the Disney+Hotstar app and the match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match can be watched and streamed in the UK on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?

The Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match can be watched and streamed in the UK on ESPN+ and Willow TV. The match is scheduled to start at 03:00 AM EST.