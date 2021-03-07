Here's What Will Happen If The World Test Championship Final Between Ind-NZ Ends In A Draw

After a cycle of two long years and the Coronavirus-forced break in between, the World Test Championship is final set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground between June 18-22. The finalists have been locked as India defeated England in the recently concluded series at home 3-1 and booked their tickets for the marquee event. Prior to India, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had already cemented their spot in the finale as they thrashed Australia at home.

While the finalists have been locked in and the venue has also been booked, the possibility of weather playing a spoilsport always looms around in England. The unpredictable weather in England has often caused matches to be postponed or washed out. The 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England is one of the tournaments when the rain gods showed no mercy and nearly all-matches, including the finale, either had to be called off or shortened.

Similarly, there's a high possibility of the prestigious match between India and England ending in a draw. A Test match ending inconclusively after 5 days of hard work is surely heartbreaking but there always is a huge probability of matches drawing when both teams match each other toe to toe.

What will happen if the WTC final ends in a draw?

While India now sits on top of the World Test Championship points table with 520 points, it does not mean that they will be awarded the title if the match ends in a draw. New Zealand holds the second spot on the table with 420 points. In case the final match ends in a draw, no tie-breaker will take place in the World Test Championship finale and the trophy will be shared by both finalists.

However, if the game is not completed within 5 days due to the weather, there is a provision of a reserve day. The reserve day will only come into the picture if there is a loss in the net playing time. The net playing time refers to the standard game time set by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is set at 30 hours of play (six hours per day). The reserve day comes into play only if the regulation time has not been fulfilled.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

'Worked really hard for WTC final': Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli lauded his team for a clinical performance after they got the better of England on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match by an innings and 25 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal the series 3-1. Unlike the previous two Tests, even this contest did not last for the entire five days as the hosts completely outclassed the visitors by displaying a great brand of cricket.

The Indian skipper shared a few images from the just-concluded Test match and went on to write that the Indian team has worked really hard for this. The batting megastar then expressed his happiness on being in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and concluded by saying that he is looking forward to the decider. Kohli & Co. team will be locking horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be contested between June 18-22.

