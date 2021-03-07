Shastri Exudes Pride In India's Fiery Victories Led By Young Guns, Awaits Jadeja's Return

Exuding pride in Team India's victory and subsequent qualification to the World Test Championship Final, Head Coach Ravi Shastri emphasized on the huddles that the Men in Blue overcame with their eyes set on the prize. The Indian coach elaborated on India's struggle with the bio-bubble, injuries and Rishabh Pant's journey to glory. Shastri also spoke highly of Washington Sundar and his innings in Ahmedabad adding that he played a 'fearless' knock against England in the last Test.

Speaking of the change in World Test Championship points table mid-way, the Indian head coach expressed severe criticism against changing the 'goalpost' midway. Shastri also stressed that the bubble made the players understand each other better and discussed their personal issues.

"So, I think the best thing that has happened is talking cricket amongst the team members and they had no choice, so they were forced to do it and that's been a big help. They have gotten to understand each others' background, mental state, where they come from, where they are in life, settled, unsettled," he said.

Empathy is another thing he feels that one needs to have in these difficult times like when they lost the ODI series first up in Australia. "You had to be patient more than anything else. We started with two losses in Australia in ODIs. In normal circumstances, you can get straight to the point. You can be aggressive, you can make the most painful point with an individual and he'll pull up his socks," added 58-year-old Shastri.

'Takes pride in winning'

"This team takes pride in winning, this team doesn't mind losing as long as they throw punches, so it was just a matter of being patient for that one switch of that result and it happened in the third ODI game (in Australia) through some brilliance from Hardik (Pandya) and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) and then you didn't look back," he added.

On Rishabh Pant's brilliance since the Australia tour, Shastri remarked that the young wicket-keeper had worked really hard which can be seen in his game. "He has trained harder than anyone in the last two months. The results are not just for him to see but the world to see. When you have a naturally brilliant match-winner of his ability, playing to his potential, there's no greater sight in cricket. In the last two months, what he has done to win matches for India, there will be players who won't do it in a lifetime. He was told that the game demands respect, which he addressed, and he is reaping the benefits. Simply outstanding," Shastri said.

🗣️ "One quality that stands out is the fearlessness."#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc on how the youngsters in the team have risen to the challenge 💪@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WrFX1MbnYx — BCCI (@BCCI) March 7, 2021

The former India batsman also touched upon the memes shared on social media against him. He said that the hate or humour at his cost do not affect him, rather he takes it all sportingly.

“It’s banter all the way. They do it to have fun. It’s at my expense, but it’s okay. Have a drink on my name. When you post that kind of thing, so many people have a laugh. Enjoy, it doesn’t affect me. In cricket, if you are playing well and succeeding, people will be happy with you, and when you are not winning, you have to face some kicks and slaps,” Ravi Shastri added.

