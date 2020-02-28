Here's Why Gautam Gambhir Wants Virat Kohli To Select Ravindra Jadeja For 2nd Test

Gautam Gambhir has urged Indian skipper Virat Kohli to select star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Hanuma Vihari for the second and final Test against New Zealand which gets underway on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Jadeja did not get a chance in the previous Test as Ravichandran Ashwin was roped in as the frontline spinner. Meanwhile, Vihari's performance was also not up to the mark either. Virat Kohli & Co. went on to lose the contest by 10 wickets.

'Kohli should play Ravindra Jadeja': Gambhir

In his column for a leading daily, Gautam Gambhir wrote that game-wise, he reckons Virat Kohli should play five bowlers. Gambhir also mentioned that the Indian skipper should play Ravindra Jadeja in place of Hanuma Vihari irrespective of whether the wicket is flat or a green top.

Ishant Sharma to miss the 2nd Test

Team India suffered a major blow ahead of their second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch with pacer Ishant Sharma set to be ruled out after a recurrence of his right ankle injury. Sharma had sustained during a Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha in January. According to a report published by a cricket portal, the veteran pacer is likely to be replaced by Umesh Yadav in the playing XI. According to the report, the Delhi pacer was present in the nets and did bowl for a while on Thursday. However, after that he was absent from the team's main training session. The report says that Ishant Sharma had informed the team management of pain within the same ankle after bowling for nearly 20 minutes in the nets on Thursday.

Winner Takes It All

As New Zealand have already drawn the first blood, Team India would settle for nothing less than a win when both the teams lock horns in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29. It is a must-win contest for the top-ranked side as a stalemate or even a washout would mean that they end up losing the series. Meanwhile, the hosts would be looking to add insult to injury by coming out on top once again.

