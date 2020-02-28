Yuzvendra Chahal & Co. Recreate A Hilarious B'wood Movie Scene; Fans Can't Stop Laughing

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the pranksters in the Indian team who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to entertaining fans off the field — be it on TV or social media. The leggie is known for his popular segment 'Chahal TV' where he can be seen interviewing his team-mates i.e. the star performers of a particular contest. Even on social media, he has made fun of his team-mates especially skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

Now, the wrist-spinner has featured in a funny video where he has enacted a famous movie scene.

Chahal & Co. enact a famous movie scene

Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal along with the Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed were seen having fun together as they enacted a funny scene from the 2007 Bollywood movie Dhol. It was arguably the best comedy scene from that movie that featured the lead actors Tushar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Khemu and Rajpal Yadav. The movie which was directed by veteran director Priyadarshan and was well received by the audiences back then.

Coming back to the funny video, Yuzi enacted the role of Rajpal Yadav to perfection while Khaleel Ahmed also did justice to the Tushar Kapoor's character. Watch this funny video right here:

Even the fans had a gala time after having watched this video. Here are some of the reactions:

Haha, what fun 😂😂😂🤩 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 25, 2020

🤣🤣🤣

Bollywood entry pakki after retirement — Virat kohli (@KohliFanteam) February 26, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ro-Superhit is back....❤❤

Well done yuzi n khaleel and my Favourite @ImRo45 — Shivam Shukla (@shivam____r) February 25, 2020

