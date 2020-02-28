'Turbo Touch': India's New Practice Drill Ahead Of The Must-win 2nd Test Is A Special One

Team India will be leaving no stone unturned in the second Test match which gets underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Having tasted a bitter defeat in the first Test at Wellington by 10 wickets, Virat Kohli & Co. have no choice but to fight hard and ensure that they end up on the winning side. Meanwhile, the Indian players were seen involved in a new practice session ahead of the Test match.

READ: Aakash Chopra gives Scott Styris a taste of his own medicine ahead of the 2nd Test

READ: Ravichandran Ashwin comes up with a unique resume that has 'Hatke' credentials

Team India's new training drill

Ahead of the 2nd Test match, the Indian players were seen doing something innovative as they had a new training method named 'Turbo Touch'. The players can be seen sweating it out in this new technique and what is also interesting is that each and every player gives his 100% in this activity. This method is explained by Nick Webb, who is the strength and conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team.

''We do a general warm-up to start with, get the boys moving after a travel day yesterday and we always try to finish with the game. It’s pretty intensive, it’s called 'Turbo Touch''', said Webb.

''It’s an evasive game in which you divide the guys into two teams and they try and score in between the two goals and idea is that they have only two touches to score and they have to try and evade and try to change up the rules of the way they can catch and the way they play the game as we go'', he added.

Webb also mentioned that there is a little bit of swing involved in the softball and therefore, one needs to have softer hands because it just provides a little bit more of a challenge for the players as they are completing an intensive game. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Winner Takes It All

As New Zealand have already drawn the first blood, Team India would settle for nothing less than a win when both the teams lock horns in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29. It is a must-win contest for the top-ranked side as a stalemate or even a washout would mean that they end up losing the series. Meanwhile, the hosts would be looking to add insult to injury by coming out on top once again.

READ: ICC T20I rankings: KL Rahul retains No.2 spot in batting rankings after stellar NZ tour

WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal & Co. recreate a hilarious B'wood movie scene; fans can't stop laughing