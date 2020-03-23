The Debate
CSK Star Suresh Raina And Wife Priyanka Blessed With Baby Boy, Name Him Rio

Cricket News

Star Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina was recently blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer took to Twitter to share a glimpse of him to his fans.

CSK

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was recently blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer posted a heartfelt tweet upon the birth of his second child. On the microblogging site, he proudly welcomed his son and revealed his child’s name.

CSK star Suresh Raina welcomes his baby boy

Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015 and the couple gave birth to their daughter Gracia Raina in 2016. On March 23, 2020, the couple gave birth to their first son and Gracia’s younger brother, whom they named Rio Raina. Suresh Raina first shared a glimpse of his son to his followers via a tweet just a few moments after birth.

Suresh Raina in IPL 2020

The esteemed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina is expected to reprise his role for the side in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. While the tournament was initially slated to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians, the IPL 2020 has now been postponed until further announcement. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delayed the much-anticipated event in wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the highly contagious coronavirus.

