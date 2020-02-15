Herschelle Gibbs Confronts Fan After He Tried To Troll Quinton De Kock In Tweet

Herschelle Gibbs had no hesitation in giving it back to a fan who had confronted him on social media after the former South African batsman had come in support of Proteas limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock who had almost carried his team to victory in a stiff run chase against England in the 2nd T20I on Friday.

Gibbs confronts a fan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gibbs wrote that South Africa needs to find players for de Kock with the same mindset and those who can put bowlers under pressure in the limited-overs. He added that there is too much pressure on him to get after the bowlers.

We need to find a partner for quinny with same mindset and who can put bowlers under pressure in odi and t20s. To much pressure on him to get after the bowlers. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 14, 2020

Many fans disagreed with his point. However, there was one of them who decided to take it too far but the ex-opener was not the one to back and gave a befitting reply to the fan not once but twice.

That dagga smoking fixing bald twat Herschelle Gabbage trying to stay relevant, doos! — Sineletu (@Sine_ruga12) February 14, 2020

First, Gibbs replied by posting a yawning emoji after which the former Proteas cricketer told the fan that he needed a comb for his hair and then asked him to try playing some international sport.

Like you are to 🥱 https://t.co/PpAy8XxfoE — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 15, 2020

Like you need a comb for your hair🙄 try play some international sport https://t.co/PpAy8XxfoE — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 15, 2020

England level the series

England had scored 204/7 in their 20 overs after they were put in to bat first by Quinton de Kock at Kingsmead, Durban. All-rounder Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 47 while opener Jason Roy scored a quick 40. In reply, the Proteas got off to a brisk start and made the stiff run chase look easy.

However, they lost wickets in the middle overs and once de Kock was dismissed for a solid 22-ball 65, Rassie van der Dussen ignited the visitors' hopes of winning the series with a quickfire 43 as it went down to the wire. Nonetheless, Tom Curran held his nerves and bowled an outstanding final over where he took two wickets off the last two deliveries to register a 2-run win for the visitors.

The decider will be played at the Supersport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

