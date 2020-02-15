Shahid Afridi Welcomes His Fifth Daughter, Seeks Blessing Via Twitter

Former Pakistani Cricketer, Shahid Afridi, took to microblogging website Twitter on February 14 to announce that he was blessed with a baby girl. Afridi is already a father to four girls. Speaking about the newborn, Afridi wrote that he was sharing the news for his well-wishers.

READ: England wins 2nd T20 on last ball to level series 1-1

READ: Let MS Dhoni take a call on his retirement, says Rajiv Shukla

Shahid Afridi welcomes his fifth daughter

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran all-rounder shared the news with his well-wishers by mentioning that the Almighty's infinite blessings and mercy are upon him as he had now been blessed with a fifth daughter after already having been granted with four wonderful daughters.

The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive pic.twitter.com/Yb4ikjghGC — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 14, 2020

The fans came forward to congratulate the former Pakistani skipper after hearing the news. Here are some of the reactions.

#fantasticfive of the one and only Shahid Afridi. God bless you and your family. — Matiullah Jan (@Matiullahjan919) February 14, 2020

MashAllah shahid Bhai boht mubarak ho — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 15, 2020

Shahid Afridi's cricketing career

Having made his international debut in 1996, Shahid Afridi has been one of Pakistan's match-winners for more than two decades of his illustrious cricketing career. The veteran of 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is officially announced his retirement from the game in February 2017. 'Lala' had announced his retirement from Test Cricket back in 2010. Nonetheless, he made his return to the game's longest format after a four-year hiatus to lead Pakistan. However, his comeback was short-lived as he only managed to make a solitary Test match appearance.

The former all-rounder was a part of the victorious Pakistan squad that lifted its first and only ICC World T20 trophy. He also led the 'Men In Green' to the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

READ: Shikhar Dhawans' adorable Valentines Day Picture with his 'one and only' is Unmissable

READ: Shoaib Malik to take call on retirement closer to T20 World Cup

(Image Courtesy: @SAfridiOfficial)