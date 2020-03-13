Herschelle Gibbs Disappointed But Has Mature Response As World Safety Series Is Called Off

Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs expressed disappointment after the Road Safety World Series was indefinitely postponed. The announcement came after hours after the organizers had stated that the remainder of the tournament has been suspended.

Gibbs prefers being cautious

Pity the @RSWorldSeries had to be called off due to the #coronavirusinindia .. rather safe than sorry! Almost back home though 🙌🙌 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 13, 2020

In a tweet on Friday morning, Gibbs stated that it was 'pity' that the tournament had been called off. However, he was also glad that he could be back home.

In a late-night update, the organizers stated that following the advice by the government, the tournament has been rescheduled and that new dates would be announced later.

The Sports Ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events keeping in mind the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya told PTI that sporting events in the country can continue but without the presence of a large number of people. "We have asked all the NSFs, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry's latest advisory, which says public gatherings should be avoided in all events, including sporting activities," Julaniya told PTI.

"The sporting events can go on but the advisory needs to be followed," he added.

Over 75 people have been confirmed with Coronavirus in India and one death has been reported. A 76-year old man from Karnataka died on Thursday "due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVID-19." A PIB release went on to state that he had a travel history of visiting Saudi Arabia and also had a known case of hypertension and asthma.

On Wednesday evening, the Union Government announced that all existing visas, barring diplomatic, UN/International Organisations, employment and project visas, will stand suspended till April 15, 2020.

This advisory also applies for people with visa-free travel, and to OCI cardholders, whose visa-free access will be temporarily suspended with effect from March 13, 2020. However, the statement mentioned that any foreign national who intends to travel to India for any compelling reason may contact the nearest Indian Embassy for further clarity or guidance.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic. Globally, around 4,900 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 1,34,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and to more than 100 other countries.

