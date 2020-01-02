Herschelle Gibbs Opens Up On Being Irritated With Bangladeshi Players' English

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs is currently coaching Sylhet Thunder in the ongoing 7th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 competition. However, the legendary batsman is not enjoying the best of coaching stints with the side as the Thunder recently slumped to their 7th defeat from 8 matches this season. Gibbs believes that due to a language barrier between him and the players, he is often not being able to deliver messages to his side accordingly.

Herschelle Gibbs on the language barrier between him and Sylhet Thunder players

While speaking to a leading Bangladesh daily, Herschelle Gibbs stressed upon the problems the team management is having with the language barrier. Gibbs stated that many of the local players within the Sylhet Thunder line-up do not understand English. He said that it has been difficult for him to get his points across with the players and it has been a ‘frustrating’ experience for him.

Herschelle Gibbs on Rubel Mia vs Khulna Tigers

Herschelle Gibbs also pointed out an incident that occurred during their game against Khulna Tigers. Thunder batsman Rubel Mia opened the batting and at one stage, he was at 14 from 28 balls. Gibbs recalled that during the time-out, he walked out to the middle to chat with the cricketer. The South African legend asked the batsman about the reason for batting so slow, to which Mia simply shook his head. Reacting to this incident, Gibbs did not blame any cricketer but simply stated that this has been the reality for his side this season.

Pak vs Ban 2020

Meanwhile, shortly after the conclusion of the BPL, Bangladesh players will resume their national duties. The Bangladesh team are scheduled to tour UAE for 2 Tests and 3 T20Is against Pakistan. Top players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Mahmudullah are expected to tour UAE for the upcoming series.

Watch the Highlights of Rangpur Rangers vs Sylhet Thunder, 25th Match, Bangabandhu BPL 2019.https://t.co/AHVp0g4PyO — BPLT20 (@Official_BPLT20) December 30, 2019

