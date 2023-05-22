'He's Got A Sore Ankle': ECB Are Sweating Over Leading Pacer's Recovery Ahead Of Ashes

England are set to host Ireland in a one-off test against Ireland as a preparation for Ashes from 1st June. Injuries are piling up for Ben Stokes and his dominant English side ahead of the much anticipated Test series and the 'Three Lions' might have to undergo a selection headache ahead of the five match Test series against Australia next month. The Aussies are the current holders of The Ashes and would pose a serious threat to England's Test credentials.

England have sustained another major blow as fast bowler Ollie Robinson is nursing an injury. The English pacer did play a part in Sussex's County game against Glamorgan but the way he performed it could raise some serious concerns for Ben Stokes' side. Robinson could only manage to bowl a spell of eight overs and didn't take the field after lunch.

Another England pacer sustains an injury ahead of Ashes

Sussex coach Paul Farbrace now confirmed the player has a sore ankle and the extent of his injury could only be determined after further scans on Monday.

"He's got a sore ankle and he'll be scanned on Monday to see how bad he is.

"We knew it was sore yesterday, that's why we got one spell out of him this morning.

"He tried his hardest really, it was a long spell, he got stuck in. He knew it was going to be one and one only, and then once he was off that was it for the day.

"It was precautionary really, there was no point making it worse."

Farbrace further went on to say that they took the decision as a precautionary method in a bid to protect the player from an injury.

"We knew that he was sore, and it's walking more than anything.

It's not actually the running part that makes it sore, it's walking.

"It's a joint decision between our medical team and the England medical team. We've got a good relationship, with the England players that Sussex have had here, and the medical department here are very closely linked.

"It's the right thing to do. We need to find out from everyone's point of view, but obviously from Ollie's point of view, he wants to know what's going on with the ankle and why it's so sore.

"I've not known of it before, but I'm sure the England medical team will know if they've treated a sore ankle with him before.

"If you're a fast bowler you're going to have niggles and injuries, and obviously from out point of view it's just about being cautious."

The 1st Test match of this historic rivalry begins on June 16, 2023 and will be played till June 20, 2023. Prior to the historic series, England's arch rivals Australia will take on India in the World Test Championship 2023 finals that is to be played at the Oval starting from June 7, 2023.