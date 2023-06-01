'He’s Probably Doing His Talent A Little Bit Of Disservice': Ex-Eng Captain Eoin Morgan

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket this February. Morgan, who belongs to Ireland and also represented them in 23 ODIs, did not get a mention in his retirement statement. However, the Irish team is touring England for a one-off Test and the left-handed batter is on commentary duties with official broadcasters of the series.

Harry Tector, who is currently a part of the Ireland squad for the one-off Test against England, has played 57 T20Is, 32 ODIs, and four Tests for the team. He has been one of their top performers in the recent few years. But former England skipper Eoin Morgan, who is also an Ireland native, claims that Tector is doing an injustice to his career.

READ MORE: Team India's new Adidas jersey unveiled; Rohit and Co. to have jerseys for all formats

As quoted by the Irish Times, Eoin Morgan said, “In prep for this week I’ve listened to a few of his (Harry Tector’s) interviews about his progress and recent success. He’s credited it to opportunity and playing more and learning as much as he can. He’s also tied it in with hard work. The combination of hard work and opportunity to play more and more are extremely positive."

READ MORE: After huge backlash from NZ fans, Devon Conway retracts his statement after IPL 2023 final

'He’s probably doing his talent a little bit of a disservice': Eoin Morgan

"He’s probably doing his talent a little bit of a disservice in the fact that he’s an unbelievably talented young batter still learning his skill. It bodes well for the future of Irish cricket, it certainly gives a bit more stability than they’ve had in the last two years after William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Niall, and Kevin O’Brien retired, guys who’ve been around for 15 years, it’s great to see," Eoin Morgan added.

Returning to England vs Ireland Test match being played at the Lord’s Cricket ground, the visitors, while batting first, were bundled for a score of 172 by the hosts’ bowling attack. Stuart Broad yet again proved his worth with the ball and grabbed a fifer. Matthew Potts and Jack Leach also chipped in with two and three wickets, respectively.

Eng vs Ire: Only Test Full Squad

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (Capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

England: Ben Stokes (Capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood