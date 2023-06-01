Kiwi batsman and CSK opener Devon Conway cleared the air around his statement that came immediately after Chennai's emphatic 5-wicket win in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans. Conway first termed the victory as the greatest of his career. Him stating IPL win as his biggest even after being in the team that secured glory against India in the WTC final in 2021, did not land well among many fans, who took to Twitter to bash him.

Devon Conway was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings winnings its 5th IPL trophy. The left-hander scored 648 runs in the tournament and consistently set the tone for the Yellow outfit throughout the season. In the final as well his innings of 47 runs that came off 25 balls proved to be vital. The fans apparently enjoyed the performance of Devon Conway in the entirety of the season, but for some, his declaration after the culmination of the match was another subject of how players have been pulling towards franchise cricket over international cricket.

What did Devon Convey say after IPL 2023 final?

An ecstatic Devon Conway, who was celebrating with other players at the Narendra Modi Stadium after the win, was caught by the broadcasters and was asked to express his thoughts on the win. There he said, "It was a long time to wait, very nervous but Rutu (Gaikwad) and I plotted how we'll go about it. Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final doesn't get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes," said Conway. The "Greatest win in my career," bit irked many fans, who saw it as a down-gradation of New Zealand's WTC final.

CSK opener Devon Conway retracts his statement after backlash

Upon experiencing the backlash for his statement the 31-year-old put forth further clarity on the statement and expressed what he really meant. Conway has termed the CSK win as the greatest T20 win of his career. Here's what he said.

“I think it’s the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn’t say it’s overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career,” Conway told RNZ, backtracking from his original statement. I think the test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special.”

Conway opened up on his experience playing in the IPL this year and said getting to open the batting from the first game helped him put his best foot forward and create momentum. “It was a great experience, I was fortunate enough to get a few games towards the back end of the IPL last year, so I got a taste of what it’s like, what the pressure is like, what the team expects of me as a player batting in the top order,” he told RNZ. Getting that backing [to open] from the first game throughout this campaign certainly helped me put my best foot forward and create momentum throughout the tournament.”