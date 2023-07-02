'Hey Sledgers..': Gautam Gambhir Posts Cryptic Tweet Post Controversial Bairstow Dismissal

Ashes 2023: After defeating England in the second Test at Lord's Stadium, Australia extended their lead in the Ashes 2023. So far, the World Test Cricket Champions have gone unblemished in the Ashes. Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on the final day of the second Ashes Test has provoked widespread outrage among cricket circles. The England wicketkeeper-batsman was run out by Australia's Alex Carey while straying out of his crease after a Cameron Green duck bouncer.

Alex Carey leaves Jonny Bairstow stunned

The event occurred on the final ball of the 52nd over, when Bairstow was caught off guard after believing he had securely grounded his bat behind the crease. The judgement was eventually reviewed by third umpire Marais Erasmus, who concluded that Bairstow was stumped, lowering England's total to 193-6. Bairstow was shocked, as was the English dressing room and the Lord's audience, which booed Alex Carey for his performance. The crowd also mocked the Australian players with the cry "Same old Aussies, always cheating," referring to a ball-tampering affair in South Africa in 2018.

ENG vs AUS: What did Gautam Gambhir say about the Bairstow incident?

Responding to Bairstow's questionable dismissal, Gautam Gambhir took to social media to criticize the team led by Pat Cummins

The statement is a remark made by Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, in response to Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal during the Lord's Test match. The comment is directed towards the Australian team, particularly those known for engaging in sledging, which refers to the practice of verbally taunting opponents on the cricket field.

Gambhir wonders if the "spirit of the game," which emphasises fair play, respect, and sportsmanship, is applied equally to all players or if it is applied selectively depending on country. The term "spirit of the game" refers to the unwritten code of behaviour that players are supposed to follow in order to preserve cricket's integrity and fairness.

By addressing this point, Gambhir indicates that certain Australian players' sledging and dubious methods may be contrary to game principles. He says that rather than blaming Indian players, the Australian team should reflect on their own behaviour and whether they conform to the principles connected with the spirit of cricket.