Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Stuns Australia With Another Heroic Ton, Keeps England Alive

Ashes 2023: Everybody remembers the iconic ENG vs AUS Headingley Test from the year 2019. Not because of the fiery Ashes contest between the oldest rivals of the game, but due to a man's supposition who refused to give up and had the nerves of steel to carry his team through a tumultuous phase. Ben Stokes is the man who has time and again demonstrated that he doesn't go down without a fight and Australia are experiencing this yet again, after a haul of 4 long years. The 'Mecca of Cricket' is witnessing the clash of giants and it can be very well said that the 2nd Test match of Ashes 2023 is panning out to be exactly like Headingly 2019.

A Pat Cummins special helped the Aussies to conquer the first Ashes 2023 Test

Australia have had an excellent record against the English side

The visitors haven't lost the Ashes since 2015

The second Ashes Test is set for another dramatic climax as England and Australia remain locked in an intense battle at Lord's Cricket Ground. Following their epic victory in the first Test at Edgbaston, a further win in this match would cement their authority on English soil as things stand.

Ben Stokes keeps England alive with a smashing ton at Lord's

When it comes to playing fearless cricket Ben Stokes is the pathfinder of this particular form. Alongside England coach Brendon McCullum they have managed to instil an aggressive approach among the England squad and they have been reaping the dividends pretty heavily.

The Chennai Super Kings allrounder has led the charge from the front and brought up his 13th Test century in an indomitable style as he hit Cameron Green three consecutive sixes.

The 32-year-old didn't even celebrate his century as he knew the onus is on him to guide the safely home. With Stokes only the recognised batsman left in the lineup, the Aussies bowlers need to come up with a specific plan.

Stokes' innings consist of nine fours and four sixes and he will likely continue the onslaught in the remaining part of the game. England are currently trailing by 1-0 in the ongoing Ashes series and they will like to change their fortunes around and challenge the visitors for the coveted 'urn'.