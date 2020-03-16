HILARIOUS | 'This Loss Was A Rather Stinging One!': Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni, Other Rajasthan Royals Players Have A Painful Experience Of 'Sting Pong'

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to register another win when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. They will be heading into this contest after a thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. At the same time, the inaugural edition winners will also be eager to avenge their reverse fixture loss against the 'Orange Army'.

However, before taking to the field, the Rajasthan players thought about having some fun by indulging in a game of Ping Pong. But this game was to be played in a strange manner. The game was named as 'Sting Pong' and two of RR players, skipper Steve Smith and Ben Stokes had a hearty laugh after hearing this. Rajasthan Royals head coach Paddy Upton then went on to explain the rules of this game. He said that A will play against B and C will play D. Then he went on to explain the main rule of Sting Pong where the players of the losing teams will have to take their shirts off, face the other way and each member of the winning team will get to take one hit from the other side of the table on their backs.

The game started and all the participants tried their level best. Eventually, there had to be a loser. Varun Aaron, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, etc. were at the receiving end. While Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi were seen having a gala time in this 'ragging' session.

This hilarious video was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

This loss was a rather stinging one! 😉



Watch the boys take one (read a few) for the team in this game of sting pong! 😂 #HallaBol #RR #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/G30zzi5BaO — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2019

Even the netizens came forward to post some funny comments.

That hurts 🤭.. 🤣 — Mini (@arlenechristin2) April 27, 2019

